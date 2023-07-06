Police Activities League helps give skateboards to kids

The Brentwood Police Activities League and Boards ‘N More in downtown Brentwood teamed up with skateboarding nonprofit Save Souls Skate Bowls for its inaugural Brentwood Skate Jam that involved giving away skateboards to local children.
Local foster children and children from the Brentwood school district received 27 new skateboards as well as other “goodies,” including skate gear, according to Jeff Altman, a consultant who helped organize the June 24 event. The free event at Brentwood Skate Park also featured music by local punk band Rattbastard and a demonstration by ATM Click team pro skater ‘Crusty.’
Save Souls Skate Bowls is a “non-profit organization dedicated to prevention of destructive behaviors and finding healthier alternatives for youth,” according to the Boards ‘N More website. Boards ‘N More owner Genevieve DiBartolo says that her shop at 320 Oak St. has been working with the nonprofit for a year or two.
