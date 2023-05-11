Utility cost
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

BRENTWOOD – Residents can make their voices heard during a public hearing at City Hall on June 13 to discuss potential increases in the cost of utilities.

It will be at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 150 City Park Way, according to a notice posted to the city’s website and mailed out to residents who receive utility services from the city. It will also be live broadcast via Zoom. During the hearing, the City Council will hear and consider any objections to the proposed rates before making a decision. If adopted, the proposed rate increases would become effective July 1, 2023.

Among the many proposed increases is cart service rising between 4% and 6% annually over the next five years, according to the city.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription