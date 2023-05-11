BRENTWOOD – Residents can make their voices heard during a public hearing at City Hall on June 13 to discuss potential increases in the cost of utilities.
It will be at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 150 City Park Way, according to a notice posted to the city’s website and mailed out to residents who receive utility services from the city. It will also be live broadcast via Zoom. During the hearing, the City Council will hear and consider any objections to the proposed rates before making a decision. If adopted, the proposed rate increases would become effective July 1, 2023.
Among the many proposed increases is cart service rising between 4% and 6% annually over the next five years, according to the city.
The proposed rate changes are the result of a cost-of-service study done by the city “to determine appropriate rate adjustments to continue to provide reliable service,” the notice states. The studies are conducted every five years, with Brentwood last doing one in 2018, City Manager Tim Ogden said. The five-year period is “the maximum time frame for adopting rates into the future,” Ogden added.
“Residents expect excellent utility service – clean water every time they turn the tap, dirty water flushing and going where it should to be treated, and garbage to be picked up on time and properly disposed of,” he said via email. “ These costs increase every year with inflation, state mandates, personnel costs, and major capital costs including replacing vehicles, treatment plants, pipes and pumps, etc. Residents are invited to learn about the cost factors triggering the rate increases, all of which are needed to address maintaining a compliant and efficient system for all three utilities.”
Property owners or utility customers may file a written protest opposing the proposed rates, according to the city notice. If written protests representing a majority of the parcels subject to the proposed rates are received, the proposed rates will not be imposed. Only one protest will be counted per parcel. Protests must be written and contain a valid signature – verbal protests will not be counted – and must be submitted via email or fax to the city clerk before the public hearing closes, according to the city’s website.
