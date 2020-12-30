Following another controversial general meeting, the city council this week appointed former Councilmember Karen Rarey to fill the seat vacated by Joel Bryant.
Rarey previously served one council term that recently concluded and finished second behind Bryant in November’s seven-person mayoral race.
She is expected to be sworn in Jan. 12. Her term will expire in November 2022.
“I can’t wait to get back on the dais and begin doing the work of the people,” Rarey said Wednesday morning.
The decision to appoint Rarey came at the conclusion of a second consecutive contentious council meeting to determine how to fill the seat.
Newly elected District 3 Councilmember Susannah Meyer and District 1 Councilmember Jovita Mendoza pushed for Rarey’s appointment, but a council consensus didn’t materialize until Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez broke a stalemate by agreeing to appoint Rarey, minutes after he voted against the idea and in favor of an application/appointment process.
Rodriguez said that his reversal was to avoid a costly special election, which state law dictates had to occur if the council had not come to a consensus by early February.
“I don’t feel comfortable spending $200,000 to $280,000 on a special election,” he said. “We have businesses, we have families that are suffering, we have other things that we can do with that type of money … I do want to say, though, that I am not comfortable with taking the second mayor vote-getter, but I am also not comfortable taking money from the people.”
Mayor Joel Bryant, who also initially favored an application/appointment process, flipped to favor Rarey’s appointment, noting that his vote in favor of Rarey was an effort to move forward in unity and do what was best for the community.
There have been an estimated 18 council vacancies in the city, dating back to 1949, with 16 filled by appointments. At least two of those 16 appointments went to the next-highest vote-getter, city officials said.
Rarey’s appointment appears to align with a city-initiated community survey that found that 66% of 2,956 participants favored appointing the second-highest-voted mayoral candidate in the November election. About 20% of respondents favored an interview/appointment process at a public meeting, and 14% an all-mail-ballot special election.
Mendoza, an analytics manager, said those results spoke for themselves.
“I actually tried to spin the numbers the other way, like in benefit of the application process and the special election, and every way I sliced and diced ― weighted averages, point averages, everything ― it came back to the same thing: the second-highest vote-getter of the election won.”
Meyer said the mass amount of resident support for Rarey sealed her decision.
“I think the fact that our residents have spoken out as many times as they have, and the amount of numbers that they have, I could not live with myself, I could not go to sleep at night if I didn’t respect their voices,” she said.
Residents continued to speak out in support of Rarey this week.
“Karen has always exhibited a keen sense of objectivity; does her research; benchmarks against best practices and other cities and often changes council action for the better,” said resident Kathy Griffin.
Fellow resident Sandra Myers agreed.
“She can hit the ground running,” she said. “She can step into this position being fully aware of all the issues that are out there.”
Rarey said she was overwhelmed with the community’s support, and she looks forward to getting back to work.
“It’s a hard job, but I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said. “The good, the bad, the ugly. I thoroughly enjoy working for the people.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.