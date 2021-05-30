Shortly after 9:30am, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, along with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, responded to a residential fire on Cloverleaf Circle, Brentwood, Calif, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The fire originated in the home's kitchen. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Fire in a Brentwood home sent one occupant to the hospital with second-degree burns Sunday morning, May 30.
“Today at 9:30 a.m. we received a report of a residential fire on the 100 block of Cloverleaf Circle in Brentwood,” said Steve Aubert, fire marshal with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). “Upon arrival we had smoke showing from a two-story house. We had a report of one adult male who had suffered from some second-degree burns on his foot.”
The burn victim was transported to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. No other injuries were reported.
Melissa van Ruiten
The fire was quickly knocked down and, according to Aubert, it was contained to the area of origin in the home.
“Cause of the fire is right now believed to be from unattended cooking on the stove top,” he added.
All three ECCFPD engine companies responded to the scene. An engine company from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District also responded, and a Cal Fire unit from Morgan Territory covered the district while ECCFPD were committed to the scene.
Utilities to the home were shut off and Red Cross was called to scene to assist the occupants with temporary housing.
