Robber of convenience stores on the loose

Oakley and Brentwood authorities are still on the lookout for a man who robbed three convenience stores on Jan. 4.
A suspect, whom police described as a 5 feet, 8 inches tall Hispanic man, first robbed a Chevron in Brentwood at 6:55 p.m. before moving on to the 7-Eleven at Main Street and Empire Avenue in Oakley and the Chevron at Main Street and Cypress Road at 7:20 p.m. and 7:42 p.m. respectively, according to a social media post by the city of Oakley.
The suspect is further described as wearing a black adidas sweatshirt with a camouflage logo, black jeans, black shoes and a dark cloth covering his face.
