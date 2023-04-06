The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony in the Roy J. Ghiggeri Gym at Liberty High at 20 Oak St. at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
At the Jan. 18 Liberty Union High School District board meeting, the Board voted 5-0 to dedicate the main gymnasium at Liberty High School in honor of Ghiggeri. The “new gym,” as it is called at Liberty, was completed in 2002 to accommodate the then-growing school population. Until now, it has not formally been named.
Ghiggeri has been a part of the Liberty Union family since 1964 when he entered Liberty Union High School and twice served as a class officer. He began his professional career at Liberty in August 1974 to teach and to coach basketball after a career at the University of the Pacific.
