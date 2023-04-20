Safelite AutoGlass coming to Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Safelite AutoGlass, a company specializing in windshield repairs, will be coming to Brentwood following unanimous approval by the Planning Commission on April 18.
The business will be at 6818 Lone Tree Way, making it part of the Lone Tree Crossing shopping center and putting it near other automotive businesses Firestone Tires and O’Reilly Auto Parts. The proposed business hours would be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, according to a city staff report, with 50% of the work is projected to be done in the proposed shop while the remaining 50% would be done remotely by mobile technicians.
“We’re trying to be very compliant,” one of the applicants told the council. “We just really appreciate working with your city and seeing it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.