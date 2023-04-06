Scout troops launch American flag service

Photo courtesy of Christina Bell

Two local Boy Scout troops are reviving a service that has been inactive in Brentwood for the past 10 years that would enable homeowners to have an American flag displayed in their yard on five holidays over the course of the year.

East Bay residents will have the opportunity to show their patriotism and have an American flag displayed in their front yard on major holidays thanks to a new subscription service two local Boy Scout troops have launched.

Scouts BSA Troop 21 and Troop 22 are offering their services to residents of Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley and Discovery Bay as a way to raise funds for an upcoming trip to Philmont, a Scout Reservation in New Mexico, the organizers of the flag service said. The cost of the flag service is $100 a year.

“Philmont is the largest high adventure base in the United States and is fully owned and operated by Boy Scouts of America,” the website for the flag service states.

