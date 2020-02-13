There is still time to get your tickets for the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala honoring the community’s citizens, businesses and more.
This year’s event, A Black & White Affair, will take place Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at McCauley Estate Vineyards, 2525 Sunset Road, in Brentwood.
Honorees include: Citizen of the Year, Officer Michael Rucker; Business of the Year, Del Sol Energy; Nonprofit of the Year, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble; Chamber Director, Gerald Johnson; and
Ambassador of the Year, Lucky Chan.
Tickets are $50 and available at www.bit.ly/brentwoodchambergala. For more information, call 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
