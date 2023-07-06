Supporting education for Liberty High musicians

Grupo L, a Corrido band at Liberty High School in Brentwood, recently was presented with a check for $2,000. The money came from one of the several Shop and Chill monthly community events, one of which was devoted to raising money to help the band buy instruments and music lessons, said Yvette Gomez of Chill Tea and Coffee.
Gomez said she wanted to raise the money for the band for the “young kids who find comfort and safety at school and playing together.” The money will go to scholarships for the band members, as well as instruments and new equipment. If you would like to see Grupo L perform they will be playing in Brentwood City park at the La Gran Fiesta Hispanic Heritage event Saturday Sept. 9.
