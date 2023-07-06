Supporting education for Liberty High musicians
Photo by Christian Raitt

Grupo L, a Corrido band at Liberty High School in Brentwood, recently was presented with a check for $2,000. The money came from one of the several Shop and Chill monthly community events, one of which was devoted to raising money to help the band buy instruments and music lessons, said Yvette Gomez of Chill Tea and Coffee.

Grupo L, a Corrido band at Liberty High School in Brentwood, CA was presented with a check with $2,000 courtesy of Chill Tea and Coffee and other local businesses. The money will go toward scholarships for the band members, along with new instruments and equipment.

Video by Christian Raitt

Gomez said she wanted to raise the money for the band for the “young kids who find comfort and safety at school and playing together.” The money will go to scholarships for the band members, as well as instruments and new equipment. If you would like to see Grupo L perform they will be playing in Brentwood City park at the La Gran Fiesta Hispanic Heritage event Saturday Sept. 9.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.