The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) has announced its 2020-2021 Employees and Teacher of the Year. Below are this year’s winners.
Teacher of the Year: Scott McCurdy
A sixth-grade math and science teacher at Adams Middle School, Scott McCurdy has worked in BUSD for 27 years. He has served in a variety of capacities in education including as teacher and administrator at both the elementary and middle school levels. He’s been a grade level and department lead. McCurdy is a champion for students of all abilities from GATE to those who struggle to access grade-level content. McCurdy collaborates with colleagues to accelerate student learning. His nomination noted, “He leads by example. He is a professional. He loves kids and teaching, and that passion is infectious.”
Classified Employee of the Year – Instructional Assistance: Jill Pospisil
Jill Pospisil, library clerk II, has worked as a library clerk in BUSD since 2004 starting at Garin Elementary then transferring to Adams Middle School in 2015. As library clerk II for the middle schools, she collaborates with other middle school library clerks to support the growth of our library services as well as coordinating instructional materials. The district reported that, “Pospisil is an active leader in the classified liaison committee. Pospisil is a person others can count on. Her passion for reading is contagious with students. Pospisil works to provide students books based upon their interests to spark their love of reading. Pospisil is also very active in Girls Scouts of America and her church.”
Classified Employee of the Year – Office and Technical: Anna Foster
Anna Foster has worked for BUSD for 5.5 years. She started as a substitute before being hired a clerical aide to support purchasing in April 2016. In June 2017, she was selected as secretary I in the special education department.
“Foster’s skills have grown exponentially over her time in BUSD,” the district stated. “She is a consummate learner and willing to tackle any new assignments given to her. All employees in special education know that Foster helps and supports everyone. She is widely respected by all.”
