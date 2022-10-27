Toxic cleanup begins at Brentwood site

Hazardous materials cleanup has begun at the long-vacant Delta Cleaners property in Brentwood.
The building at 219 Oak St. was demolished in June of 2020, leaving behind hazardous amounts of the dry-cleaning solvents tetrachloroethene, also known as perchlorethylene (PCE), and trichloroethene (TCE) in the soil, soil vapor, and groundwater. The dry cleaners, located on the bottom floor of the former two-story building, operated from 1978-93.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to both PCE and TCE can cause health issues ranging from eye and skin irritation, dizziness, and nausea to more serious effects such as neurological issues, kidney and liver damage, and even cancer. California banned the use of TCE-containing spot removers in 2012, and the use of PCE in dry cleaning operations will be completely banned by Jan. 1, 2023.
Treatment of the groundwater contamination will include injection of assorted amendments into 85 sites using direct push technology, according to the remediation plan from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Once the injections are complete, each site will be capped with a bentonite cement seal in accordance with Contra Costa County Environmental Health Division requirements, officials said.
Following the treatment of the groundwater, monitoring of PCE levels in the upper groundwater zone will continue quarterly for the next two years, and will follow all standard EPA protocols, officials said. Sample analyses will be performed by a California certified laboratory. The lower groundwater zone will be monitored semi-annually, officials said.
Contaminated soil has already been collected and stored in drums on site, which according to Brentwood city officials, the owner plans to remove in the coming weeks. The remaining drums are filled with non-hazardous water, and will be emptied and reused throughout the monitoring process, officials said.
