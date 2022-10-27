Toxic cleanup begins at Brentwood site

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Cleanup of contaminated soil and groundwater has begun at the former Delta Cleaners property on Oak Street in Brentwood.

Hazardous materials cleanup has begun at the long-vacant Delta Cleaners property in Brentwood.

The building at 219 Oak St. was demolished in June of 2020, leaving behind hazardous amounts of the dry-cleaning solvents tetrachloroethene, also known as perchlorethylene (PCE), and trichloroethene (TCE) in the soil, soil vapor, and groundwater. The dry cleaners, located on the bottom floor of the former two-story building, operated from 1978-93.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to both PCE and TCE can cause health issues ranging from eye and skin irritation, dizziness, and nausea to more serious effects such as neurological issues, kidney and liver damage, and even cancer. California banned the use of TCE-containing spot removers in 2012, and the use of PCE in dry cleaning operations will be completely banned by Jan. 1, 2023.

