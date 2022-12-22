‘Tunnels’ hope to bring joy to Brentwood boy

The Tunnels of Joy on La Costa Drive opened for the season on Dec. 2 with a new recipient for its fundraising efforts: 11-year-old Cristian Munoz.
Recently diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer, Cristian has already undergone surgery to remove his kidney and a tumor. He completed radiation and is one month into his chemotherapy, with seven more to go. The funds raised from the community through Tunnels of Joy will go directly to his family for medical bills and expenses.
“We are just so grateful to the Brentwood community, beyond anything I can express,” said Maria Munoz, Cristian’s mom. “I don’t even have words to express how much we appreciate the help and the support and love shown to our son, it just means the world to us. I love Brentwood, and I’m so proud to say that I live in Brentwood.”
The Tunnels of Joy go up on La Costa Drive – and surrounding streets – each December. They are over-the-top Christmas decorations put up by residents to spread the joy of the holiday season and include tunnels of lights over the sidewalks. Each year, residents choose a family affected by pediatric cancer and collect donations from the community to help with the overwhelming costs that come with a cancer diagnosis.
The tunnels were originally the neighborhood’s effort to support one of their own families when resident Joy Bursch lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009. The street – always a brightly lit participant in seasonal merriment – began adding more lights each year, including “Joy” signs. The tradition has morphed into a major area attraction each December, with food trucks, live entertainment and raffles encompassing more than 150 homes on multiple streets.
“We have had food vendors and entertainment, and we had the classic cars pass by and the fire engine pass by,” said longtime resident Yvette Gardizi, whose family takes credit for the first set of tunnels. “We don’t have any more major events planned this year, but the donation boxes will still be out and the neighbors generally keep the lights up through New Years. So we invite everyone to come by, see the lights, and donate.”
Some of this year’s highlights include a Grinch-themed house, and an elegant Hallmark House that has been the site of several marriage proposals.
Gardizi said Cristian became the Tunnels’ fundraising target because he fit the criteria of a local pediatric cancer patient. Other families were considered as well, but their diagnoses were older, meaning they already had support groups and GoFundMe accounts in place. Cristian’s cancer was discovered only in September, when he fell while playing football with his friends. The resulting pain led his family to the hospital where doctors discovered internal bleeding and a large tumor on his kidney.
“There are so many deserving families, but we chose them because of the connection of one of our neighbors who knows them and they had just received his diagnosis, so we were able to get in and help them early on,” said Gardizi. “We felt like we could impact the Munoz family the most so that’s why we chose them.”
Munoz said her family feels the love from the community every day, and Cristian has enjoyed being “famous.” He is the youngest of four children and the family is pulling together to overcome the hurdles they face with Cristian’s cancer. They currently travel to Oakland weekly for chemotherapy and look forward to the day Cristian can move on from this stage of his life.
“Tunnels of Joy has been amazing,” said Munoz. “I can’t believe the love and support that my son has received and everyone that puts the Tunnels of Joy together has been so welcoming to my family and to Cristian and you just feel the love.”
The Tunnels of Joy are located in the Deer Ridge development on the loop made up by La Costa and Pasatiempo drives in Brentwood, as well as the surrounding loop made up by Torrey Pines and Rancho Canada drives.
