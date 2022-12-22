‘Tunnels’ hope to bring joy to Brentwood boy

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Tunnels of Joy, an annual light display and fundraiser in Brentwood, draws spectators from all over East County during the holiday season.

The Tunnels of Joy on La Costa Drive opened for the season on Dec. 2 with a new recipient for its fundraising efforts: 11-year-old Cristian Munoz.

Recently diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer, Cristian has already undergone surgery to remove his kidney and a tumor. He completed radiation and is one month into his chemotherapy, with seven more to go. The funds raised from the community through Tunnels of Joy will go directly to his family for medical bills and expenses.

“We are just so grateful to the Brentwood community, beyond anything I can express,” said Maria Munoz, Cristian’s mom. “I don’t even have words to express how much we appreciate the help and the support and love shown to our son, it just means the world to us. I love Brentwood, and I’m so proud to say that I live in Brentwood.”

