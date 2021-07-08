Dangerous, extreme heat will once again bake the East County this weekend.
For the second time in less than a month, Eastern Contra Costa County is under an extreme heat warning effective from noon Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday. There will be dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 102 to 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain warm in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Extreme weather brings a risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to the heat. People who are most vulnerable include those who spend extended time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
The city of Brentwood will be designating the Brentwood Community Center as a cooling center during the extreme heatwave forecasted for this week.
The Brentwood Community Center will be open to the public from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, through Sunday, July 1.
Masks and social distancing will be required while inside the community center regardless of vaccination status. The cooling center is located at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, Brentwood. Call 925-516-5444 for more information.
Twenty Contra Costa County libraries will be open as cooling centers, including the branches in Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley. The city of Oakley will not be operating a cooling center this weekend.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.