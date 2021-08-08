Update (Aug. 9 at 1 p.m)
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident Sunday night on Marsh Creek Road, west of Sellers Avenue, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Crews were dispatched to the scene, shortly after 9:30 p.m., found one vehicle on fire, and two other vehicles that had sustained minor damage, said Gil Guerrero, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief.
One unidentified person was transported from the scene to Kaiser's Antioch Medical Center with minor injuries, Guerrero said.
The accident closed Marsh Creek Road, between Walnut Boulevard and Sellers Avenue, for around 30 minutes.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A vehicle accident and ensuing car fire has closed Marsh Creek Road, between Walnut Boulevard and Sellers Avenue in Brentwood as of 10:20 p.m., Aug. 8. Authorities estimate the roadway to be closed for about 30 minutes.
Check back for updates.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.