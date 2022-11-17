The American Legion Roy Frerichs Post 202 held a Veterans Day ceremony in Veterans Park on Balfour Road on Nov. 11. The event featured guest speakers such as Mayor Joel Bryant and Police Chief Tim Hebert, vocalists, a tribute to veterans and a rifle salute.
