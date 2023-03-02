Anyone looking for a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film ‘Erin Brockovich’ needed only to tune into the Feb. 28 meeting of the Brentwood City Council to watch the city’s presentation on chromium-6, a water contaminant that has been linked to cancer.
The presentation, which said the city’s water meets state safety standards, was given by Miki Tsubota, the director of Public Works, for the city at the request of council members after citizens expressed their concern late last year.
“Last year, there was some public concern specifically about chromium-6 in our water,” Tsubota said. “We had our staff go out, do a grab sample and send it out for testing. Chromium-6 levels in our surface water were ‘no detect’ and from our wells range from 4 to about 7 parts per billion (ppb).”
For scale, Tsubota said, one part per billion is the equivalent of a single drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The state is preparing to establish a maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per billion, which means Brentwood’s drinking water would more than meet state-level safety standards, according to Tsubota. The current state standard is 50 parts per billion.
Chromium is a naturally occurring odorless and tasteless mineral found in geologic deposits, according to the agenda packet for the meeting. While chromium metal and chromium-3 are considered to be non-toxic, chromium-6 is considered a carcinogen.
“If anyone has any doubt about the confidence of the information I’m providing,” Tsubota said as he picked up his water bottle, “this is Brentwood water. I drink this every day here at work and I turned out fine.”
Tsubota finished the presentation by taking a big drink from the bottle.
Although the chromium-6 level in Brentwood’s water is below both the current and suggested state standards for maximum contaminant level, it is above the public health goal of 0.02 parts per billion suggested by California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment in 2011.
A public health goal is not a regulatory standard, according to a fact sheet prepared by the office. It is considered a step in the process of developing an enforceable standard that is set by the California Department of Public Health for drinking water that public water systems must meet. The 0.02 parts per billion represents “the estimated ‘one in one million’ lifetime cancer risk level,” according to the fact sheet. This means that for every million people who drink two liters of water with that level of chromium-6 daily for 70 years, no more than one person would be expected to develop cancer from exposure to chromium-6.
The fact sheet emphasizes that a public health goal is not a dividing line between safe and dangerous levels of a substance.
“Drinking water can still be acceptable for public consumption if it contains contaminants at levels higher than the PHG,” it reads. “A PHG is a health-protective level of a contaminant in drinking water that California’s public water systems should strive to achieve if technically and economically feasible.”
Following Tsubota’s presentation, the council sought ways to further reduce levels of chromium-6 in the water, as well as other potential contaminants such as microplastics.
Mayor Joel Bryant asked what it would cost to reduce or eliminate chromium-6 from the well water system as well as what the process would be, but no analysis had been done on either according to Tsubota. He suggested that it may be cheaper to shut down the wells and treat more surface water. Other potential solutions brought up during public comments included reverse osmosis systems, but would also need further analysis.
Following the presentation, the report on chromium-6 was accepted unanimously by the council. According to the agenda packet, Brentwood will continue to monitor both federal and state updates to water quality standards. The city will update its own testing and reporting in accordance with any changing standards and encourages anyone with concerns or questions to contact the Public Works Department at 925-516-6000.
“I have 100% confidence in our water quality as it is right now,” Tsubota reiterated.
Other topics discussed at the Feb. 28 meeting included the Trinity Estates housing development and a farewell to Tsubota, whose departure from city employment after 10 years was announced by Assistant City Manager Darin Gale following Tsubota’s presentation. The full meeting can be watched online at https://bit.ly/3JdiTfX
