Anyone looking for a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film ‘Erin Brockovich’ needed only to tune into the Feb. 28 meeting of the Brentwood City Council to watch the city’s presentation on chromium-6, a water contaminant that has been linked to cancer.

The presentation, which said the city’s water meets state safety standards, was given by Miki Tsubota, the director of Public Works, for the city at the request of council members after citizens expressed their concern late last year.

“Last year, there was some public concern specifically about chromium-6 in our water,” Tsubota said. “We had our staff go out, do a grab sample and send it out for testing. Chromium-6 levels in our surface water were ‘no detect’ and from our wells range from 4 to about 7 parts per billion (ppb).”

