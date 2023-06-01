Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) legislation (AB16) that allows physicians to enroll youth older than 16 in buprenorphine treatment without prior parental consent has passed the Assembly Floor with bipartisan support and now heads into the state Senate.
Buprenorphine is the only FDA approved treatment for youths and is the safest and most effective treatment available. Due to buprenorphine’s natural chemical ceiling it makes it difficult to abuse the drug and impossible to overdose on. The most common brand of buprenorphine, called Suboxone, includes the well known opioid antagonist naloxone (same as in Narcan) as an ingredient–this has the dual effect of treating withdrawal symptoms as well as blocking further opioid use.
“Most young people will thankfully have support from their parents when seeking this treatment,” said Haney. “But some teenagers tragically will have no choice but to look for help on their own. Often because they’re homeless, have parents who themselves are addicted or absent, or have legitimate fears that telling their parents will lead to violence or being kicked out of their home. Turning away these youth seeking recovery is reckless, wrong and potentially deadly.”
