Rahm Emanuel, who was the mayor of Chicago for eight years, made the profound observation, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”
The City of Brentwood is obviously part of a global crisis that is forcing our society, economy, government and every one of us citizens into radically different ways of behaving. Each of us is struggling to cope with what has become our radical new “normal.” It remains to be seen if the City of Brentwood can “step up to the plate” and channel some of the energy from the constantly changing environment in not permitting the crisis to “go to waste.”
But we will never make that kind of shining change with a “politics as usual” response. We need a mayor with “out of the box” thinking — one who can find creative and pragmatic solutions to the challenges we face.
For the past eight years, I’ve been a member of the Brentwood Art Commission. I (Brian Carleton) learned some valuable lessons about how the city works while serving with the municipal art project. I’m prepared to find creative pathways forward in helping guide our schools, businesses, families, first responders, farmers, marginalized people and every resident towards healing and health. More than that, I intend to establish policies, protocols and institutions that will change our city for good and forever.
Better in Brentwood was our town’s slogan before the pandemic. I will provide leadership with the goal to update that — post pandemic — to Even Better in Brentwood.
– Submitted by Brian Carleton
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.