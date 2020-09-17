Brian Swisher seeks council seat

My name is Brian Swisher, and I am running for Brentwood City Council District 1.
As a lifelong resident, I have had the privilege of raising my family in Brentwood. Now, I am watching my children raise their own children in this great community. I have always been committed to serving the best interests of our community, and that commitment is what drove me to run for mayor in 2002. Serving as Brentwood’s mayor for four years was such an enriching experience that I am eager to be involved in the community’s government again.
My goals for the city are: first, to allow more businesses to bring their operations to our town. This will be accomplished through analyzing zoning patterns in the city and making adjustments to allow for more light industrial types of businesses. We also need to be more flexible with zoning changes to allow businesses to build in our city. When I was mayor, I was instrumental in getting Sunset Industrial development going. Now that the Sunset complex is almost built out, we need more areas for businesses to establish themselves. This will bring more employment to town and more cars off the commuting roads.
My second goal is to find an equitable solution to our fire district. Whether it involves merging with another district or finding a better revenue source, we must find a solution that is good for our community without financing outside districts.
My third goal is to enhance our agricultural presence by working with local farmers and regional partners in promoting the agriculture development in the county. Agriculture is the history and heartbeat of our community and preserving it is critical to our success.
I hope that this community will give me another opportunity to make critical decisions for the benefit our of city.
