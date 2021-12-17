Bristow Middle School begins building new theater

Bristow Middle School has broken ground on a new theater on land shared by the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) and the City of Brentwood.
Once completed, the theater, expected to be directly behind the school’s gym on the northwest part of campus, will be approximately 17,000 square feet with 300 adjustable seats. This theater will bring Bristow up to par with the district’s other two middle schools.
“We had a theater completed at Edna Hill Middle School that holds about 300 audience members and a stage and classrooms,” said BUSD Superintendent Dr. Dana Eaton. “It’s just beautiful. And we had a theater at Adams Middle School, but it wasn’t completed with seats. We just put in these beautiful telescoping seats. Bristow didn’t have anything, they just performed out of a classroom.”
Construction on Bristow’s new theater is scheduled to be completed by the end of next summer so the theater can be used for the 2022-23 school year. Funding comes from Measure B, passed by Brentwood residents in 2016, that promised voters it would give every middle school a performing arts theater. With the completion of Bristow’s theater, that promise will be fulfilled.
One special part of the new theater is a row of seats salvaged from the Fox Theater in San Francisco. When the Fox Theater was demolished in 1963, former BUSD superintendent Bill Bristow brought the seats to Edna Hill Middle School to be used in that theater. They were pulled out and replaced 10 years ago and have been in storage ever since.
“The idea to use the chairs was just an idea, someone made the suggestion,” said Robin Schmitt, chief business official of the school district. “When we met with the architect and the builder, they said we could see what it costs, and it was well within budget. It was a great way to show respect.”
The chairs are a little worse for wear after their time in storage, but Schmitt said they are being restored to their former glory to sit in a special place in the new theater.
Since the theater is being built on city land, the district is working with city officials to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
“The theater will be on city land, but we have an agreement to build on that and we are looking at trading or purchasing the land, sort of a joint-use agreement that benefits both parties,” said Schmitt. “We have a great working relationship with the city, and we will work it out to benefit both parties. The more opportunity we have for our students and community members to use it, the better.”
The theater will be complete with a parking lot, and Schmitt said he anticipates other local groups using the theater since it will be large and centrally located.
“We are just excited to have yet another theater,” Schmitt said. “It gives another place to provide our youth and adults with a meaningful way to participate in the arts. It provides a huge opportunity for our kids at Bristow. The choir and band programs are already big, and this will allow them to grow beyond what they are now, since they will have a full stage to perform on.”
