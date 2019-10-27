A broken power pole, likely damaged by the wind, knocked out power to around 340 Brentwood residents for close about six hours Sunday morning, but Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) officials confirmed the electricity is back on for all but one customer as of 5 p.m.
The one customer who remains in the dark at this hour is directly served by the broken pole, which requires repairs that are expected to be completed tonight, a PG&E official said.
The outage was first reported at 10:47 a.m.
In separate outages caused by early morning fires, Bethel Island residents, as well as others in Oakley's Summer Lakes, also lost power this morning, but electricity returned for those in Summer Lakes at about 4:25 p.m., according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Bethel Island residents should have their power restored later tonight, the agency said.
The early-morning vegetation fires broke out within hours of each other on Gateway Boulevard on Bethel Island, and near the intersection of East Cypress and Bethel Island roads. Both have since been brought under control.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 11 a.m. on Oct. 27, signaling that warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
