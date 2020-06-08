A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Knightsen, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire may have been ignited by a rollover accident along Holland Tract Road in Brentwood Sunday afternoon, June 7.
Shortly before 3 p.m. a vehicle with two occupants ran off the road just outside Holland Riverside Marina. One occupant was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter with moderate injuries, while the second occupant suffered only minor injuries.
Immediately after the accident, a vegetation fire was reported east of the accident scene. Fire officials weren’t able to determine the cause of the fire, but speculated that the car may have struck a utility pole support wire causing power lines to come into contact. That action could have sent sparks into the dry grass below.
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A 5-acre vegetation fire appeared to have been ignited by a rollover accident on Holland Tract Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Units from Calf Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra County fire protection districts where assisted by an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter making repeated water drops on flames burning in thick brush. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts responded to the incident along with crews from Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit. As the fire moved north, it got into thick brush that was difficult to access. Some residents of the area responded with earth moving machines to assist with the firefighting effort, and a helicopter from the East Bay Regional Park District responded to the scene. After surveying the situation it landed in a nearby field to attach its water bucket, and that crew made repeated water drops of water scooped from the Old River.
Fighting fire in the thick vegetation was complicated by the peat soil, common in the area. Peat soil will burn due to its high concentration of organic materials, and peat fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish. Fire can often burn unseen below the surface in thick peat deposits and can spread long distances before being observed. Crews were on scene for nearly six hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.