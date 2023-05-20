Bryant wants people to stay in Brentwood as city continues to grow

City of Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant speaks during his State of the City presentation on Wednesday, May 17.

BRENTWOOD – Mayor Joel Bryant wants the people of Brentwood to stay in Brentwood to both live and work.

In Wednesday’s State of the City meeting at Brentwood City Hall, Bryant displayed an overview on the recent activities throughout the city through the last couple of years as it celebrates its 75th anniversary, along with what the community can look forward to in the years to come.

Along with the various events that the city has planned that were announced through the rest of the calendar year, Bryant stayed focused on his goal to continue to build Brentwood and foster its growth.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription