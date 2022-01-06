Photo courtesy of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District
An unidentified man died and a charging bull shot dead by Contra Costa County Sheriff Department deputies after the animal apparently killed the man and threatened arriving first responders on Bixler Road in Discovery Bay this afternoon, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Emergency personnel dispatched to a field on Bixler Road just before noon on reports of an unresponsive male that had been attacked by a bull found the man dead, the fire district said.
The bull aggressively approached emergency crews on scene, prompting authorities to fire a warning shot followed by a lethal round after the animal failed to heed their warning, said the fire district.
The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed, and no other injuries were reported. It was not immediately disclosed if the man killed by the bull owned the animal.
