With regard to reopening school campuses in the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD), Superintendent Dana Eaton issued the following letter to families today, June 18:
Dear Brentwood Union School District Community,
I am writing to update you on our process for determining how to reopen school safely for the 2020-21 school year. As I shared with you in a letter on June 4, BUSD established a Reopening Task Force made up of over 50 staff members, parent leaders and School Board members that have been analyzing the best information we currently have available and providing feedback and input to the Board of Education. The decision about when and how school will reopen will ultimately be made by our Board of Education with student and staff safety at the forefront, anchored to guidance from Contra Costa Health Services professionals and input from the task force. The task force met on June 5, 9 and 11 and provided input to the schools board at their June 10 and 17 meetings. In addition, survey data from over 2,700 parents and 600 staff members was shared with the board. All documents, presentations and input from these meetings are available on our website at www.brentwood.k12.ca.us
We are currently awaiting official guidance from Contra Costa Health Services and are hopeful it will arrive any day now. This guidance is imperative to our next steps as each (Contra Costa) County Health Department will be providing specific guidance to county school districts based on local virus patterns and their interpretation of California Department of Public Health guidelines. As a school district, we will anchor to the guidance provided by our local health experts.
The Task Force provided recommendations about different hybrid models that would provide a balance of at-school time as well as distance learning for each student. Based on current Contra Costa Health Services guidance, there is no path for a full return to school in the fall. The Board of Education gave direction at last night’s meeting for willing Task Force Members to work in teams, utilizing the anticipated guidance from health services, to bring specific details of hybrid models for both elementary and middle schools back to them at a July 6, 2020 special board meeting. These details will include the length of time on campus, safety precautions to keep students and staff safe, practical implications for transportation, food services and extracurricular activities, class size, plans to support students with immunity or medical issues and more. It is expected that the Board of Education will make their final determination at the July 6 meeting and that information will be immediately shared with families and staff.
Please understand that all of us in BUSD want nothing more than to return to our schools being filled with the students we are fortunate enough to serve. We know that anything less than a traditional return to school will continue to cause challenges for many of our families and staff. We also know that time is of the essence for families to plan and ask for your understanding in acknowledging that we are dependent on multiple agencies for the guidance that will shape our decisions. I respectfully ask for your patience and support during this unprecedented challenge as all of us are attempting to find the best path forward that is safe for students and staff and instructionally sound.
