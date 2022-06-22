Byron Delta Lions Club celebrated 30 years of community service on June 16 at their yearly installation of officers, held at Discovery Bay Country Club.
Chartered in 1992, the club began as the Discovery Bay Lionesses. They are composed of women of all ages, and are currently one of the largest Lions Clubs composed of women in the United States.
The club is an integral part of the Discovery Bay/Brentwood community with many projects that benefit the area schools, including the Delta Christian Community Food Bank, Lions Center for the Visually Impaired, Contra Costa Medical Center, and Disaster Funds.
They also sponsor a local Student Speaker Contest, Peace Poster Contest, Baby Shower for newborn clothing to go to the county hospital, a Doggie Shower to benefit ARF and HALO animal rescues and many more.
The club also co-sponsors Wreaths Across America at Union Cemetery in Brentwood. In December, that program honors veterans by placing a wreath on each gravesite in remembrance and honor of their service. This nationwide program started at Arlington National Cemetery and has spread across the United States.
The club's signature project is vision screening pre-school to middle school students. All members who screen for vision have been trained and certified to test the students. This year they have tested over 4,000 students and are not finished. The testing uses a SPOT camera (looks much like a Polaroid camera). When the student looks into the camera, it captures any abnormalities. The reports are then sent to the parents as a referral to a professional eye doctor. With early detection of abnormalities, The Lions Club has referred many students for further professional testing.
Last year, the club also just chartered a first-time “Byron Delta Cub Club,” which has members age 5 to12 with a parent sponsor. The young members are the body of the club teaching them organizational and speaking skills. They participate as helpers in many community services again teaching them about volunteering. The club just awarded them $1,000 from a sponsored shoe drive fundraiser.
The club finances its projects through fundraisers and donations with one or two fundraisers per year. This year, on July 16, they are presenting a Luau at the DeLuna Ranch in Brentwood. About 200 guests are expected with Hawaiian food, drinks and dancers. All proceeds are donated to the community and Lion projects.
As a member you can pick and choose what projects interest you. The club meets once per month at the St. Anne Catholic Church at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/byron_delta/
