Byron Hot Springs restoration on hold again

photo submitted

The historic Byron Hot Springs, once a destination for celebrities and the wealthy, is falling apart and its owner can’t stop it.

“I don’t know what to do about it,” Robert Cort says of the property. “I just want to save the building from falling right now.”

The biggest hurdle to the property’s rehabilitation is not lack of know-how – Cort has a long history of developing real estate – but lack of cooperation from the county, he says. Cort has owned the property since 2019 and has faced an uphill battle in getting the necessary approvals to develop it into a destination spot or even repair the existing building.

