Byron Hot Springs restoration on hold again

The historic Byron Hot Springs, once a destination for celebrities and the wealthy, is falling apart and its owner can’t stop it.
“I don’t know what to do about it,” Robert Cort says of the property. “I just want to save the building from falling right now.”
The biggest hurdle to the property’s rehabilitation is not lack of know-how – Cort has a long history of developing real estate – but lack of cooperation from the county, he says. Cort has owned the property since 2019 and has faced an uphill battle in getting the necessary approvals to develop it into a destination spot or even repair the existing building.
Cort originally had a meeting scheduled with the county on Aug. 21 but was “frustrated” to find out that a miscommunication had left it off of the Contra Costa County Planning Department’s agenda. He’s now hoping that he can meet with them in early September.
“I’m shocked they’re not giving me permission to make this safe,” Cort said of the process.
The 350-acre property is north of the Byron Airport between Vasco Road and Byron Highway. Earlier this year, Cort said due to its historical importance to the East Bay, the county planner gave him an extensive list of large, expensive items to be completed, such as conducting comprehensive “environmental impact and Native American studies” and widening the main road to the property. At the time, he had originally planned to make the building a restaurant, add an outside seating area and possibly a wedding garden, but intended to leave the property largely unchanged to preserve its historical significance.
“We wanted it to be for the community,” Cort said in March. “Just something so people can come out and see it and know what it is, because every day, 10 or 20 people break in and walk over to see what it is … so I went to the planning department and submitted it and they gave me this insane list.”
Cort’s chief concern now is safety more than revitalization. Earlier this year, he discovered the building’s foundation was severely damaged and needed to be repaired or there wouldn’t be a building left to preserve.
“The building is just at the point that it’s starting to collapse,” he said in the spring. “It’s old, there’s been fires and vandalism and damage and the building has been faithfully solid. But it’s just now giving in. There is a corner that’s cracked and sinking about six inches down. I called some engineers out to look at it, and most said I need to do some emergency foundation work just to stabilize the building, or it will all fall down.”
Until he can meet with the county, Cort says there’s “no progress” to report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.