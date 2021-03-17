Byron Union School District Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna helps check in students as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Elementary students at the far end of East County returned to their campuses this week and last, and schools are looking forward to welcoming back secondary students after the March spring break.
In the Knightsen Elementary School District, Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich said their initial reopening on March 8 – which included transitional kindergarten through third grade – went well. Students in fourth through eighth grades will return on March 29, after the district’s two-week spring break.
“It was way better than expected,” Old River Elementary Principal Veronica Polk said. “Naturally, with uncharted territory, you try to plan for any possible bumps in the road, but being able to reach out to families and staff and have a clear lens of what to expect was great.”
Polk joined Old River’s administration team in September and was able to meet many of her students in person for the first time last week.
Yurkovich said he and everyone on his staff have been working since the initial shutdown last March on a way to safely bring students back to campus. He has had all necessary safety and personal protection equipment in place, and adjusted the district’s reopening plan multiple times, each time the state, county and CDC updated their guidelines.
“We are thankful for the community and the perspective that has been shared,” he said. “We knew we wanted to get kids back for the longest time, and we are grateful to finally do that. This is our first step back to normal.”
Yurkovish said 69% of students have elected to return in the district’s am/pm hybrid learning model, while 31% of students will remain in distance learning. Natalie Piol is a Discovery Bay mother of three and said her children have been waiting for this day.
“I am happy for my kids to have the opportunity to return to school,” said Piol. “The teachers have been great, but learning online has been rough. They are so happy to be in a classroom.”
A little farther south in the Byron Union School District, Superintendent Reyes Gauna and his teachers and staff also welcomed students with open arms and six feet of distance.
1 of 15
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Slyvia Pokorney-White says goodbye to her son Geven Pokorney-White as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kylinn Fisher arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Byron Union School District Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna helps check in students as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Andy Balistreri is arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
First grader Olivia Jory arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Principal Susan Evans helps check in students as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liam Brabec arrives with his grandmother Denise Jensen as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Slyvia Pokorney-White says goodbye to her son Geven Pokorney-White as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Kylinn Fisher arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Byron Union School District Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna helps check in students as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Andy Balistreri is arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
First grader Olivia Jory arrives for school as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Principal Susan Evans helps check in students as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Liam Brabec arrives with his grandmother Denise Jensen as in-class learning restarts for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. It's been nearly a year since in-class learning was suspended under a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Nearly a year since the start of first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-class learning restarted for second through fifth graders at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2021. Younger students started one week earlier. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
“It’s going very well,” said Gauna. “Kids are happy; we are seeing smiles. Some of the teachers have gotten emotional because they’re seeing kids back. It’s good. We never wanted our kids not to be on campus, but for safety reasons because of the pandemic, we had to – and will always – follow the guidelines given us. Ever since the beginning, everyone from the board to the teachers to the staff, we knew when we could bring the students back, we would bring them back.”
Discovery Bay Elementary and Timber Point Elementary both welcomed back transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade on March 8; second through fifth grades – and sixth grade at Excelsior Middle School – returned on March 15. Seventh and eighth grades will return on March 29, after the district’s one-week spring break.
Gauna said 75% of his students chose to return in the district’s am/pm hybrid schedule, while 25% chose to remain in distance learning. He said the planning and transition have gone well, thanks to a dedicated staff and supportive community. Gina Mason of Discovery Bay is part of that community and said Discovery Bay Elementary has done a fantastic job welcoming her fourth- and second-graders back to school.
“During pick up, when they got in the car with me, I could barely get a word out, they were so excited,” Mason said. “My daughter in second grade is autistic, and this was a big change for her. Not only was she back in school, but she had a different teacher, and even with the mask on, I could see she was smiling from ear to ear. It was amazing.”
Mason wasn’t alone in her sentiments. April Halverson said she was happy to have the burden of distance learning lifted from herself and her children.
“Every day, they come back telling me how much they love school and how much fun they had,” she said. “They are so excited to be back in the classroom and see their teachers face-to-face and see their friends, even six feet apart.”
Halverson added she appreciated the district’s efforts to bring some positivity out of a horrible situation and is thankful for all the work that went into opening the campuses.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.