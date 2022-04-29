The Byron Union School District has begun its search for a new leader as it says goodbye to Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna this summer.
Gauna has been part of the Byron district since July of 2019, when he replaced former Superintendent Debbie Gold. He will start work as superintendent of the Patterson Pass Joint Unified School District – a comprehensive kindergarten-12 district – in Patterson Pass, Calif. on July 1.
“I wasn’t pushed out,” Gauna said. “I just missed the high school piece, and I was looking for something I could make my home and make it my family, similar to what I have here in Byron. I love the students and staff here and the parents and the community. It’s been an amazing experience here.”
Gauna said he is still committed to the district until he leaves, and intended to offer his help to his successor’s process for joining the district leadership.
The Contra Costa County Office of Education posted the job on EdJoin – an online education job board – and in administrative publications in an effort to gather a diverse pool of candidates. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Norma Gonzales said the county is pushing an aggressive timeline, but hopes to fill the position well before the 2022-23 school year starts.
“It’s posted until Friday, May 6, which gives up a four-week posting, so we will see what we can pull together,” she has said. “We are looking at scheduling interviews shortly after the posting closes, probably in May … hopefully final interviews will be at the end of May, and this is all in hopes we find a good pool of applicants.”
Gauna’s previous position was assistant superintendent for the district of Stockton. He said though he has enjoyed his time in Byron, he looks forward to once again being in a unified district.
Byron does not have a high school; all of its high school-aged students attend high school in Brentwood.
“I’m excited to go to Patterson; it’s a growing community,” he said, noting his predecessor there is retiring. “I have truly enjoyed my time here in Byron, but I did miss that high school piece. Patterson has been warm and welcoming. I will do some transitional days there, similar to what I did when I came here.”
Gauna said he hopes the county’s search for his replacement moves quickly, so he can offer transitional days to the Byron district’s new leader. He does not play a role in the search and interview process.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.