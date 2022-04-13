Byron teachers authorize strike

The Byron Teachers Association (BTA) voted Monday to authorize a strike if a contract settlement is not reached with the Byron Union School District.
“We do not have a date (for a strike),” said BTA President Kerry Hollister. “We only took a vote to authorize a strike. We hope it doesn’t come to that.”
The vote was 98.5% in favor of the strike authorization, with one teacher voting against.
Negotiations between the district and teachers have been ongoing, with BTA requesting a 5.07% salary increase and 3% off salary (one-time) compensation on Feb. 2 of this year. On Feb. 11, BTA rejected the district’s “best and final offer” of a onetime 4% salary increase, in hopes of still obtaining its goal of a higher percentage raise, calling it a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
This brought negotiations to an impasse and an outside mediator was brought in.
“We are asking for COLA, and our district is not wanting to put anything on the salary schedule,” said Hollister. “They are looking at the long term and are worried about not being able to afford it long term. Our stance – and what we need to turn into the county – is a three-year outlook, and we look good for that.”
Byron teachers maintain they have not been given an adequate raise in some time, though they did receive a 1.5% salary increase for the 2019-20 school year, and a 2% increase for the 2020-21 school year, despite district funding remaining steady.
With the failure of the mediation phase, negotiations are now moving onto the “fact finding” phase, and a fact finding hearing was held Wednesday, April 13. A report will be generated after the hearing for both sides to consider.
Last month, BUSD Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna said discussions have been pleasant and professional, and he and his team look forward to a resolution soon. He said declining enrollment has played a significant role in limiting what the district can offer.
“With COVID, we lost a lot of students who went to online learning programs, and that hurt us a lot,” he said. “We are also facing declining enrollment projections, and the projections for the next four years are down. We look at four years, not three, because in a few months we are already into next year.”
Hollister noted that BUSD teachers are the lowest paid of the nearest 20 school districts, though the district is also one of the smallest.
Gauna said declining enrollment projections for the next four years and increased costs over the past two have translated to less revenue that does not allow for an increased salary schedule of the size BTA is asking. Though the district budget may appear capable of handling an increased schedule, Gauna noted much of that is “one-time” money from the state the district cannot depend on continually.
Hollister said investing in educators is investing in the community.
“We really feel like the cost of living has increased and our pay needs to reflect the financial reality so our educators can pay their bills,” she said. “We are asking the district just to invest in the students and the future of our schools.”
BUSD trustees are not permitted to comment on ongoing negotiations.
BUSD is posting updates on negotiations on the district website. For more information, visit https://www.byronunionschooldistrict.us/bargainingupdate.
