The Byron Teachers Association (BTA) and the Byron Union School District have reached an impasse in negotiations over a teacher salary increase.
While this does not mean a strike is imminent, officials said, it does mean BTA has rejected the district’s “best and final offer” of a onetime 4% salary increase, in hopes of still obtaining its goal of a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.3%.
“We are not on strike at this point,” said BTA President Kerry Hollister. “We are at an impasse with our negotiations. We are asking for COLA, and our district is not wanting to put anything on the salary schedule. They are looking at the long term and are worried about not being able to afford it long term. Our stance – and what we need to turn into the county – is a three-year outlook, and we look good for that.”
Since the negotiating teams from the district and BTA have been unable to come to a decision, the association has filed for impasse. This move will bring in an outside mediator to help discussions continue productively. School Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna said discussions have been pleasant and professional and he and his team look forward to a resolution soon.
“I requested to do mediation right away because the board and I are committed to coming to a resolution right away,” Gauna said, noting declining enrollment has played a significant role in limiting what the district can offer. “With COVID, we lost a lot of students who went to online learning programs and that hurt us a lot. We are also facing declining enrollment projections, and the projections for the next four years are down. We look at four years, not three, because in a few months we are already into next year.”
Hollister said the teachers are the lowest paid of the nearest 20 school districts, which she and her fellow educators find frustrating. Erin York has taught in BUSD for 22 years and said there hasn’t been an adequate raise in some time. While 1.5% and 2% salary increases were given in 2019 and 2020 respectively, no increases were given in 2017, 2018, or 2021.
“We are asking for a 5.3% cost of living increase from the district, which they received from the state in their funding,” York said. “Our district is a great district to work for. “We just aren’t feeling valued anymore.”
Gauna said declining enrollment projections for the next four years and increased costs over the past two have translated to declining revenue that does not allow for an increased salary schedule. Though the district budget may appear capable of handling an increased pay raise schedule, Gauna noted much of that is “one time” money from the state the district cannot depend on continually.
Hollister said there isn’t an exact timeline for an impasse to proceed, but both sides are eager to conclude discussions, and talks were scheduled to begin this week.
“It takes as long as it takes,” said Hollister. “We want to work with the district, and we would like the district to invest in their teachers because ultimately, that’s investing in the students in the district.”
The school district is posting updates on negotiations on the district website. For more information, visit https://www.byronunionschooldistrict.us/bargainingupdate.
