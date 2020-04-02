Tina and Olivia Koenig were among the students and parents who waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Monday, March 30.
Teachers from the Byron Unified School District took to the streets on Monday, March 30, to visit their students and families — from a safe distance of six feet or more.
“This is our first day back, and we just want to show that we value our students and say hello as best we can,” said Discovery Bay Elementary Principal Pierre Laleau. “If that means driving in a caravan, then yes, we are doing it.”
Teachers from all three schools in the Byron district wound their way through the streets of town in festively decorated cars during two different parades. The first parade was from Discovery Bay Elementary School and the second came from Timber Point Elementary School. Teachers from Excelsior Middle School joined in both.
Principal Erica Parlog, with her daughter Amanda behind the wheel, participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Andrea Kanazeh, a TK teacher at Discovery Bay Elementary School participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
With a school mascot adorning his car, Discovery Bay Elementary School Principal Pierre Laleau participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kristin Martin, a first-grade teacher at Discovery Bay Elementary School participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jacquie Ganem prepares lunches for distribution as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
With a school mascot adorning his car, Discovery Bay Elementary School Principal Pierre Laleau participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Superintendent Reyes Gauna participated as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tina and Olivia Koenig were among the students and parents who waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kylie, Henry and James Lord were among the students and parents who waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jayden Jourden, Makayla Carothers, Maci Kahn, Piper Kahn, Kinsley Carothers and Owen Carothers were among the students who waved from their yards as teachers and administrators from the Byron Union School District paraded in their cars through Discovery Bay, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was held to mark the start of digital classes as spring break came to an end in the midst of the statewide stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Byron Union School District car parade to start distance learning for students
“For me, this is a chance to see my kids face to face,” said Andrea Kanazeh, transitional kindergarten teacher from Timber Point Elementary. “We’ve been apart a really long time, and we’re just trying to spread some positivity, let them know we are still thinking about them and we can’t wait to get back into the classroom. Our students rock.”
Kanezeh’s sentiments were echoed by her co-workers, all of whom wore school spirit gear and decked their cars with mascots and encouraging messages. Discovery Bay Elementary’s art teacher, Elena Path, even had a suggestion for her students.
“I’m here to support them, tell them that we miss them and that they should do art, because art makes people happy,” Path said. “It’s another way to communicate to everyone that we all love and care for each other and we are here for our students.”
Teachers are currently working from home, sending out packets for students to complete as the district comes up with a plan to engage in meaningful distance learning for the month of April.
