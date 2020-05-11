The Byron Union School District (BUSD) recently announced the opening of its newest school, the Byron Institute for Independent Study, a K-8 school that provides a voluntary alternative educational option to a traditional on-site school.
Instruction and learning plans are individualized for students through a flexible instructional model of at-home learning supported through 1-1 teacher contact in person and online. The school opened slowly with students enrolling in February, but is set to have its grand opening as a full time program in July when the district returns for the next school year.
“Our district is excited to offer this program for students and families that are looking for a different academic platform that meets their academic, social and emotional needs,” said Reyes Gauna, BUSD superintendent.
For more information or to add your name to an interest list, contact 925-809-7500, or kmoseley@byron.k12.ca.us.
