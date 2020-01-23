Byron Union School District’s Teacher of the Year and three Classified Employees of the Year will be recognized at the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Town Gala, Saturday, Jan. 25.
Teacher of the Year
• Alicia Woodson, Discovery Bay Elementary
Woodson, a 23-year instructor, teaches first grade. She has been at Discovery Bay Elementary since 2006, where she has also taught kindergarten and fourth grade.
“Throughout my elementary school years, I picked up on material very quickly and was advanced for my age group,” said former student Cailin Farage. “Mrs. Woodson refused to let my learning stall, as I quickly completed my fourth-grade-level coursework and thought outside of the box to further my learning and development. She found extra lessons, assignments and projects that demanded more from me … Her dedication and commitment to not only me, but every single student, has created such impact and inspired many students to maximize their potential.”
Classified Employees of the Year
• Debbie Auer, special education aide, Timber Point Elementary
Auer has worked for the district since 2001. She started at Excelsior Middle School as a special education aide, and in 2006, she also began working as an aide at Timber Point Elementary’s after-school program. In 2007, she became a special education aide for Timber Point Elementary.
She and her husband, Kevin, have been married almost 20 years and have two children, Latisha and Joshua. When not working with kids at the school, she loves spending time with her family and friends.
Auer says there’s nothing more fulfilling than to watch a child grow confidently, academically and socially, and knowing she has a part in that.
• Janelle Craig, special education aide, Excelsior Middle School
Craig started with the district in 2001 as a campus supervisor, a position she held until she began substituting as an aide. About four years ago, Craig became a full-time aide.
She has been married to her husband, John, for 23 years and they have three children: Tayt, Karleigh and Kenady.
Her coworkers say she has a positive attitude and makes those around her feel important and valued — both students and adults alike.
• Angelina Delgadillo, custodian, Discovery Bay Elementary
Delgadillo has been a custodian with BUSD for 19 years and has worked at all three schools throughout the years.
She has been married since 2009 and lives in Oakley, but is originally from Jalisco, Mexico. When not at work, she enjoys shopping and loves to spend time with her family.
She always goes above and beyond and takes her job seriously — she always just seems to know what is needed and does it, no matter how hard or messy the job is.
Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year will also be recognized. The State of the Town Gala — themed “Havana Nights” — will take place at the Discovery Bay Country Club, 1475 Clubhouse Drive, in Discovery Bay, starting at 6 p.m. The event is “black tie” so formal attire is requested. Tickets are $90 and available at www.bit.ly/dbsotgala. For more information, visit www.discoverybaychamber.org or call 925-240-4144.
