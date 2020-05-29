California Department of Food and Agriculture announces vacancies on Fertilizer Inspection Advisory Board subcommittee
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) this week announced four vacancies on the Fertilizer Inspection Advisory Board (FIAB) Technical Advisory Subcommittee with the deadline to apply June 30.
The term of office for subcommittee members is three years. Members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary travel expenses.
This subcommittee serves as an expert scientific panel on matters concerning plant nutrition and environmental effects related to fertilizing materials use. It reviews all research and education proposals for the annual Fertilizer Research and Education Program (FREP) grant program and recommends to FIAB which projects should receive funding.
The FREP grant program is part of CDFA’s research, education and training to improve the agronomic and environmental use of fertilizing materials in agriculture. FREP serves growers, agricultural supply and service professionals, extension personnel, public agencies, consultants and the public. FREP is funded through a mill assessment on the sale of fertilizing materials.
Applicants for the FIAB Technical Advisory Subcommittee must demonstrate technical, applied and scientific expertise in the fields of agronomy, soil science, plant physiology, production agriculture or environmental issues related to fertilizer use.
Individuals interested in being considered for appointment should send a resume and a Prospective Member Appointment Questionnaire available at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_CDFAapp to FREP@cdfa.ca.gov before June 30.
For further information about FREP, please contact FREP staff at 916-900-5022 or visit http://cdfa.ca.gov/go/frep.
