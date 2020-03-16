The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now accepting grant applications for its Biologically Integrated Farming Systems (BIFS) Program and its Proactive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Solutions Program, administered by the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis (OPCA).
The goal of the BIFS grant program is to fund on-farm demonstration and evaluation of innovative biologically based farming systems that employ IPM strategies. CDFA is responsible for supporting agricultural production in California by fostering innovative, efficient and scientifically sound practices.
Applications are due by 5 p.m., May 31, 2020. Detailed information is available on the BIFS Program webpage, including the application process and requirements. OPCA received a one-time appropriation of $2 million for BIFS as part of the 2019 to 2020 budget that is being allocated in two blocks — $1 million was awarded in 2019 and another $1 million is available for the current solicitation.
The goal of the Proactive IPM Solutions Program is to anticipate exotic pests likely to arrive in California and to identify and test IPM strategies, which can then be quickly implemented if the pests are detected. CDFA is responsible for preventing and mitigating invasive pests. Techniques resulting from this proactive approach will allow for rapid deployment of management plans.
Applications are due at midnight, May 31, 2020. Detailed information can be found on the Proactive IPM Solutions Program webpage, including the application process and requirements. A total of $938,000 is available for Proactive IPM Solutions in this grant cycle.
Funds for the current Request for Proposal (RFP) come from two sources. First, OPCA receives an annual appropriation of $552,000 for this and other research as part of the 2020 to 2021 budget. The balance of the current RFP funding comes from $3.5 million allocated in the 2019 to 2020 budget to help California’s farmers transition away from chlorpyrifos, an insecticide that is being phased out in California.
