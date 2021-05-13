In the first of three drought-related announcements made earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the state’s drought emergency declaration to an additional 39 counties including Contra Costa.
Approximately 30% of the state’s population and 41 of 58 counties are now in a drought emergency.
Newsom made the announcement from the San Luis Reservoir in the Central Valley on Monday, May 10. That reservoir is currently holding 57% of it’s seasonal average and less than half of its full capacity, conditions that are common in reservoirs across the state. The governor’s comments came three weeks after a state of emergency was declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties due to drought conditions in the Russian River watershed.
“We have to recognize that we’re living in a world that we’re living in a world that we weren’t designed to live,” Newsom said. “We have a conveyance system, a water system, that was designed for a world that no longer exists. It’s incumbent upon us to acknowledge that. It’s incumbent upon us to reimagine a different future, a much more resilient, a much more vibrant, a much more dynamic water-delivery system here in this state.”
Dry conditions for two consecutive years have been exacerbated by above average temperatures that have accelerated the snow melt in the Sierra Nevada and Cascades. Snowpack accounts for 30% of the state’s water in an average year. Across the state, the snowpack was recorded by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) at 59% of normal on April 1 – typically the time of year when the snowpack is at its deepest. Rising temperatures are causing the snowpack to melt more quickly. Instead of draining into the watershed, runoff is being absorbed by the parched earth or simply evaporating.
DWR data indicates that, as of May 12, snowpack has diminished to only 7% of average for that date.
“In the last few weeks, we’ve lost roughly 500,000 acre-feet of runoff compared to what we had anticipated,” Newsom said. “To put into language that I hope people can understand, that is the equivalent of 1 million households receiving water for a year...The snow melt has been precipitous, and it’s happened primarily because of drought conditions preceding this year’s snowpack, but also because of the warmer temperatures that all of us have experienced over the course of the last number of weeks.”
Warming temperatures also prompted water agencies below the state’s reservoirs to withdraw their water much earlier and in greater volumes than typical even in other recent critically dry years. Deirdre Des Jardins, principal of California Water Research, placed much of the blame for emergency conditions on state and federal water projects.
“Governor Newsom’s drought emergency declaration is a direct consequence of the draining of Shasta, Folsom, and Oroville reservoirs by the Central Valley Project and State Water Project to export water from the Delta,” wrote Des Jardins in a blog post dated May 10. “Emergency operation of these major reservoirs will be a disaster for the Delta ecosystem, and will also have severe impacts on Delta water quality, migratory waterfowl, and Sacramento Valley and Delta agriculture.”
The governor’s proclamation directs the State Water Board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to conserve water upstream later in the year to maintain water supply, improve water quality and protect cold water pools for salmon and steelhead.
The state of emergency also enables flexibility in regulatory requirements and procurement processes to mitigate drought impacts and directs state water officials to expedite the review and processing of voluntary transfers of water from one water right holder to another, enabling available water to flow where it is needed most.
While the state is providing direction for management of water resources during the drought, no consumer restrictions have yet been mandated.
“The emergency declaration has no mandatory actions or conservation targets directed towards local water agencies or our customers,” said Dan Muelrath, general manager of the Diablo Water District. “As with most state of emergency declarations, they are used to remove roadblocks and expedite the flow of funding and projects to address the emergency.”
Newsom also announced a $5.1 billion spending package for drought response and long-term water resilience investments, and $1 billion to help residents pay overdue water bills.
“In addition to the broader emergency declaration, the Governor is proposing a $5.1 billon drought response and water resilience investment package that includes increased funding for safe drinking water, drought resiliency for small and rural communities, and environmental restoration,” stated DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “These bold actions are necessary to combat the increasing impacts of climate change on our hydrology and the communities hardest hit by drought.”
For the time being, local water agencies operating in East County say they are well positioned to continue normal operations in the face of drought conditions this year. So far, there have been no mandatory water restrictions implemented in the region. Jennifer Allen, director of public relations for the Contra Costa Water District, said that her agency doesn’t expect any changes as a result of the governor’s proclamation. Conditions at the City of Brentwood are similar.
“At this time, we anticipate greater outreach, education and voluntary requests for water conservation in the coming months, but our efforts may change depending on the changing nature of the drought emergency and state mandates,” explained Miki Tsubota, City of Brentwood director of public works. “The Brentwood community did a very good job conserving water the last time we were in drought conditions.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.