As the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade and states throughout the country pass laws to restrict access to reproductive health care and ban abortions, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand access to these services and welcome companies from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states.
The Newsom administration continues efforts to maintain and improve availability of safe and accessible reproductive health care services and prepare for a potential influx of people from other states seeking reproductive health care and abortion services.
“California will not stand idly by as extremists roll back our basic constitutional rights; we’re going to fight like hell, making sure that all women – not just those in California – know that this state continues to recognize and protect their fundamental rights,” Newsom said in a press release. “We’re expanding access to these critical services, welcoming businesses and their employees fleeing anti-abortion states, and reaffirming our commitment to continuing to work closely with the Legislature and reproductive rights stakeholders to further solidify California’s leadership on abortion rights.”
Newsom’s Reproductive Health Package includes $125 million to further bolster California’s health care infrastructure, expand access to services for patients, and help prepare for the influx of people from other states seeking reproductive health care. Another $57 million was added to the $68 million proposal in January, and includes the following:
Cover Uncompensated Care for Peoples Uninsured for Abortion Services -- $40 million for grants to reproductive health care providers to offset the cost of providing care to low- and moderate-income individuals who do not have health care coverage for abortion care services.
California Reproductive Justice & Freedom Fund -- $15 million for grants to community-based reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations to conduct medically accurate and culturally competent outreach and education on sexual health and reproductive health issues.
Comprehensive Reproductive Rights Website -- $1 million to develop and maintain a website that provides accurate and updated information to the public on the right to abortion under state law, information about reproductive health care providers, and options for coverage for reproductive health services, including state-funded coverage and programs.
Research on the Unmet Needs for Reproductive Health Care Services -- $1 million for research regarding the unmet needs for access to reproductive health care services.
These new proposed investments build off of Newsom’s California Blueprint in January, a $68 million package to:
Invest in reproductive health clinical infrastructure -- $20 million to provide scholarships and loan repayments to health care providers that commit to providing reproductive health care services.
Capital infrastructure, improved security -- $20 million to assist reproductive health care facilities in securing their physical and information technology infrastructure and to enhance facility security.
Make reproductive health care more affordable -- $20 million to subsidize the cost of abortion care for Covered California consumers due to federal payment limitations for abortion coverage.
Remove barriers for reproductive health -- remove Medi-Cal requirements for in-person follow-up visits and ultrasounds if not medically necessary.
Family planning, access, care and treatment, HPV vaccine coverage -- $8 million to add the human papillomavirus vaccine as a covered benefit under the Family PACT program, effective July 1, 2022.
In addition to these investments, Newsom is further investing in California’s values and growing the state’s inclusive economy by proposing incentive opportunities for businesses to relocate to California or grow jobs and their economic footprint here from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ laws. He also is updating existing business incentive programs to provide additional consideration for companies leaving states that have enacted restrictions on reproductive rights and anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.