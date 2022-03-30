Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed an $11 billion relief package designed to reduce the pain of rising gas prices, while also moving California closer to reducing its dependence on oil. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.25; the California average is $5.92.
The proposal from March 23 calls for $9 billion in tax refunds to Californians in the form of $400 direct payments with debit cards per vehicle, capped at two vehicles, a press release from Newsom’s office states. This package also provides $2 billion in broader relief including:
$750 million in incentive grants to transit and rail agencies to provide free transit for Californians for 3 months. As a result, roughly 3 million Californians per day who take public transit won’t have to pay a fare every time they ride.
Up to $600 million to pause a part of the sales tax rate on diesel for one year.
$523 million to pause the inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel excise tax rates.
The proposed package will also provide $500 million toward projects throughout the state that promote biking and walking. Additionally, $1.75 billion from the governor’s $10 billion Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) package will be fast-tracked toward more ZEV passenger vehicles and building more charging stations throughout the state. The larger package is part of Newsom’s efforts to push California closer to clean energy with zero dependency on fossil fuels.
Newsom’s administration plans to meet with the state Legislature to negotiate details of the proposal. If approved, Californians could see the first payments take place as soon as July.
“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Newsom. “But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices, and advancing clean transportation – providing three months of free public transportation, fast-tracking electric vehicle incentives and charging stations, and new funding for local biking and walking projects.”
If the proposal passes, California residents will receive their rebate in the form of a $400 debit card for each registered vehicle they own, up to two vehicles. The average California driver pays about $300 in gasoline excise taxes over the course of a year, the press release states.
To include all California residents, the rebate will be based on vehicle registration, not tax records. This ensures that the potential rebate remains equitable for those who receive Social Security benefits, including seniors, and low-income non-tax filers. There is currently no plan to include an income cap in the proposed legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.