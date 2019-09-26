When Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed last week to veto Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) — the California Environmental, Public Health and Workers Defense Act — he caught environmentalists and supporters by surprise, and his decision could have far-reaching impacts in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
“Every water group and environmental group in California understands that this is a dangerous bill to veto for the Delta and environmental protection across the board,” said Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta.
The bill’s author, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, called SB 1 “California’s insurance policy against the reckless deregulation happening at the federal level.”
The bill argues that, for eight decades, California has depended upon a variety of federal regulations to protect the state’s public health, safety, environment and natural resources. Since 2017, the bill states, the Trump administration has “signaled a series of direct challenges to these federal laws and the protections they provide, as well as to the underlying science that makes these protections necessary, and to the rights of the states to protect their own environment, natural resources, and public health and safety as they see fit.”
In the Delta, a weakening of legislation like the Endangered Species Act can have a cascading effect. Limits to the volume of water that can be pumped from the Delta are in place to protect fish species like salmon and Delta smelt. Without those protections in place, the federally administered Central Valley Project may be free to increase water exports to the agricultural Central Valley. Over-pumping the Delta threatens the collapse of the salmon fisheries dependent on the Delta, and possibly the entire ecosystem, along with the economies and cultures attached to it.
“The governor’s announcement is disappointing,” wrote the SB 1 Coalition — an environmental organization that includes the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sierra Club California and the Golden Gate Salmon Association, among other groups — in a press release. “By rejecting SB 1 to satisfy the bill’s narrowly focused opponents, he is discarding protections that SB 1 would have provided for endangered species, air quality, water quality and worker safety. The governor’s action also leaves us deeply concerned about the fate of California’s most vulnerable species and the future of our salmon industry.”
If signed into law, SB 1 would ensure that federal environmental and worker-safety standards in place as of Jan. 19, 2017 would remain in effect under state law, even if the Trump administration loosens standards at the federal level. The provisions of the bill would remain in effect until Jan. 20, 2025.
“The way I see it, for President Trump to roll back species protection, clean water protection, this actually rolls back climate protection and clean-air protection, too,” said Barrigan-Parrilla. “Everything he’s done, SB 1 was supposed to overcome all that. To me, it is one of the most important bills ever to have landed in front of a California governor.”
The California legislature passed Atkins’ bill by a wide margin, and it proceeded to the governor’s desk for his signature. Newsom issued a written statement soon afterward in which he signaled his intent to veto the bill.
“I fully support the principles behind Senate Bill 1: to defeat efforts by the president and Congress to undermine vital federal protections that protect clean air, clean water and endangered species,” said Newsom. “Senate Bill 1 does not, however, provide the state with any new authority to push back against the Trump Administration’s environmental policies and it limits the state’s ability to rely upon the best available science to protect our environment.”
Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, stated his opposition to SB 1, and argued that it would be impractical to have one set of regulations controlling State Water Project (SWP) and another set of regulations over the federally-operated Central Valley Project (CVP).
“I don’t know that the state can preempt federal laws and permits,” said Kightlinger. “And so there’s going to be a ton of litigation, and us operators are going to be sitting in the middle between two administrations ... We think that’s a really inappropriate place to put operators and utility managers in a position where they have to choose between operative law, while the courts sort it all out. We just felt that it was a really impractical approach.”
However, Doug Obegi, director with the NRDC, pointed out that SB 1 would avoid that conflict by forcing both the SWP and CVP to adhere to California law.
“Indeed, staff from MWD have admitted that it would not be feasible and ‘would cause havoc’ if the State Water Project and Central Valley Project had to operate to meet different rules, yet they oppose having the CVP have to play by the same rules as the SWP and every other water district in California,” wrote Obegi. “That doesn’t make any sense unless they are betting that they can pressure Gov. Newsom to direct the State Water Project to operate to the Trump administration’s rules, despite the scientific evidence that Trump’s proposal will help drive salmon and other species extinct?”
The governor has 30 days to either sign a bill into law or veto it once it reaches his desk. As of the time this issue went to press, Newsom had yet to take action on SB 1. Regardless of the final decision Newsom makes, Barrigan-Parrilla said the state is going to have to change the way water is managed in California.
“Everybody across the state has got to start embracing what we’re going to do about managing the water system for climate change, and protecting drinking water and public trust values,” said Barrigan-Parrilla. “How we do business and how we manage water is going to have to change. People fighting to hold onto things that can’t be sustained is just not right for the future.”
For more information, visit Restore the Delta at www.restorethedelta.org, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California at www.mwdh2o.com and the Natural Resources Defense Council at www.nrdc.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.