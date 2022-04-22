State and federal agencies are reminding drivers young and old to pay more attention to the road while they are driving.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month.
There are three types of distracted driving, according to Gerber Collision and Glass:
- visual distraction: Anything that takes your eyes off the road
- manual distraction: Something that takes your hands off the wheel (changing the radio station or eating/drinking etc.)
- cognitive distraction: Your mind wandering or talking to passengers in the vehicle
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials say on their website that there are too many ways a driver can be distracted while on the road that can lead to a crash, among them:
- programming a GPS system
- texting or talking on the phone
- using social media
- sending or reading emails
- taking photos or watching videos
- eating or drinking
In a National Safety Council public opinion poll, 66 percent of drivers nationwide said they would make a call while driving through a parking lot. Drivers also said they would:
- program a GPS system (63%)
- text (56%)
- use social media (52%)
- send or read emails (50%)
- take photos or watch videos (49%)
Sending a text takes 4 seconds. And driving at 55 mph, drivers travel the length of a football field to complete that text, according to End Distracted Driving (EDD.org).
All teen drivers interviewed in one survey said they agree texting and driving is dangerous, but half of them admitted doing it anyway, according to NationalToday.com.
Consequently, in 2019, the most recent year for which figures are available, distracted driving killed 3,142 people nationwide -- a 10% increase over 2018, according to the NHTSA. Younger drivers seem more likely to use their phones while they drive; more 16- to 24-year-olds have been observed using their phones while driving than older adults since 2007.
The NSC also found that teenagers were more likely to groom themselves while behind the wheel than adults were (59% to 53%) while driving in parking lots, but less likely to talk on the phone (60% to 66%).
The NSC and the California Highway Patrol offer these suggestions to drive safely:
- If you need to send a text, pull over to a safe spot to do it
- designate someone else in the vehicle to do it
- don’t scroll through apps
- remind your friends that if you are driving, that is all you are doing
“It’s important that parents talk with their teen drivers about distraction,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes safe driving behavior, in a press release.
She recommends that parents and teens sign a mutual pledge to not talk or text on the phone while driving. Parents also can use technology to help prevent the problem, with apps that prevent calls while a car is in motion and other apps that enable parents to monitor driver behavior.
Throughout April, the CHP will focus on public education about the dangers of distracted driving via visits to schools and media interviews.
‘No text, call or social media update is worth a crash, said California Office of Traffic Safety Director Rhonda Craft on the office’s website. “With an average of less than a second to react to an urgent situation on the roadway, drivers need to have all their attention on the road.”
