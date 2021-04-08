On April 2, at approximately 5 p.m., Contra Costa CHP Officers arrested Mark Lawrence Navone, a 46 year old man from Concord, in connection with numerous brick and rock throwing incidents onto the freeway that occurred in the area of State Route-242 and Highway-4 over the past year. Navone’s actions resulted in the death of a 63 year old grandmother from Antioch on April 10, 2020. Additionally, his actions maliciously deprived a 37 year old delivery nurse of Concord of her vision. He is currently being held without bail at the Martinez Correctional Facility. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is filing the following felony charges against Navone;
- 1 count of Murder
- 5 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- 1 count of Mayhem
Throughout this investigation, there were approximately 40 incidents reported of rocks or bricks being thrown at cars in the described area between September 2019 and January 2021. Through surveillance, DNA, evidence, witness statements, and many hours of investigation, the Contra Costa California Highway Patrol investigators identified Navone as the primary suspect in these incidents.
In support of this complex investigation, the Contra Costa California Highway Patrol would like to thank their lead Detectives from their CHP Contra Costa Area, Golden Gate Division’s Investigative Services Unit, the District Attorney’s Office, Concord and Antioch Police Departments, and the numerous witnesses and members of the public whose assistance was vital in the apprehension of Navone.
A video going into more detail about the matter can be found here on their Facebook page.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.