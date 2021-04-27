The Contra Costa California Highway Patrol posted the following information on its Facebook account:
On April 26, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Contra Costa CHP was advised of a possible freeway shooting incident that occurred one hour prior,11:45 a.m., in the area of HWY-4 westbound at I-680. The victim (adult female) self-transported herself along with her child (juvenile female) to John Muir Hospital. Once there the hospital staff notified law enforcement.
According to the victim, she was driving westbound on HWY-4 near I-680 when she observed a white sedan pull along side attempting to gain her attention. She continued driving and then heard several gunshots as the vehicle drove passed her. Her vehicle was struck and her daughter sustained a minor abrasion to her head as a result of the gunshots. The victim described the white sedan occupied by two black male adults and the passenger firing the gun.
This is an ongoing investigation and all the information we have at this time to release. Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident, the white sedan, or occupants inside is encouraged to call Contra Costa CHP at (925)-646-4980. We are thankful the little girl and her mother did not suffer more serious injuries.
