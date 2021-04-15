The California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) today launched California Nature to engage Californians in advancing the State’s commitment to conserving 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030 (30x30) and enlisting nature-based solutions to combat climate change. The website and a new online questionnaire are aimed at gathering input from a broad cross-section of Californians.
“California can only be successful in conserving 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 if we engage different voices, stakeholders, communities and individuals,” said Jennifer Norris, Deputy Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat. “Everyone has a voice, and our strategies must reflect all Californians.”
Amanda Hansen, Deputy Secretary for Climate Change, added, “It is absolutely critical that the public help shape our vision for long-term climate smart land management in California. We have created several ways to engage and look forward to hearing from you.”
The new website serves as a portal where visitors can learn more about and engage in the state’s efforts to deliver on two key strategies called for in Governor Gavin Newsom’s nature-based solutions executive order – a Pathways to 30x30 document and a Natural and Working Lands Climate Smart Strategy. Californians are encouraged to contribute to both through the public input questionnaire and/or by signing up for one of nine virtual regional workshops scheduled from April 20 to May 11.
Additional workshops will be held in the coming months to address statewide issues such as climate change, biodiversity, defining conservation and considerations of equitable approaches to leading this work. The public will have an opportunity to provide input and submit comments during those workshops as well.
