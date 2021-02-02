The following is a letter in its entirety from the California School Boards Association to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and the Department of Health Services, asking for all education workers to have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine and for clear and consistent information as to how the vaccines will be distributed.
February 1, 2021
Dear Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Department of Health Services,
We write to you with a collective call for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Health Services Department to: (1) immediately ensure that all education workers in Contra Costa County school districts, particularly those reporting to work in-person, have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines and (2) provide clear and consistent communications about how education and childcare workers are to receive their vaccines.
Federal, State, and local municipalities have emphasized how critical safe, open schools are to the economy and to public health. In the depth of this global pandemic these claims regarding the health and safety of our school communities must be met by action. Prioritizing education workers for vaccination distribution will greatly help school districts to finalize return to school plans. This also ensures the health and safety of teachers and staff who have been coming to work throughout the pandemic, or those who have taken leaves of absence to care for themselves or family members.
School employees are nodes in potential transmission networks. They are linked through their students and colleagues to hundreds of families. This places them at risk of infection and transmission.
Even in school districts that are in full distance learning, staff are currently at school sites and district offices working tirelessly to support students and families. They are distributing books and supplies, troubleshooting technology, preparing food, and assisting newcomer families. Like our healthcare workers, our school employees are essential, meaning their work cannot be done remotely.
It is no secret that vaccine rollout in California is a struggle. However, we believe school districts can partner and be part of the solution. Our districts are ready, willing, and able to support County public health efforts.
Vaccinating school employees immediately will greatly help our public schools continue to provide distance learning, provide crucial community support, and safely reopen or keep open our schools.
Sincerely,
Cherise Khaund, President
Contra Costa County School Boards Association
*Titles below are for identification purposes only, and do not represent a vote of each school board
Ellie Householder, Board President, Antioch Unified School District
Scott Dudek, Board President, Brentwood Union School District
Eva Pahl, Board President, Byron Union School District
Brian Coyle, Board President, Canyon Elementary School District
Marina Ramos, Board President, John Swett Unified School District
Rob Sturm, Board President, Lafayette Elementary School District
Jeremie Ginelli, Board President, Martinez Unified School District
Janelle Chng, Board President, Moraga School District
Cherise Khaund, Board President, Mt. Diablo Unified School District
Liz Daoust, Board President, Orinda Union School District
Duane Smith, Board President, Pittsburg Unified School District
Susanna Wong Ordway, Board President, San Ramon Valley Unified School District
Heidi Hernandez Gatty, Board President, Walnut Creek School District
Mister Phillips, Board President, West Contra Costa Unified S. D.
