The Town of Discovery Bay has reason to celebrate this month - the California Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) has awarded it the platinum level District of Distinction for sound fiscal management policies and district operations.
As the town’s general manager, Mike Davies was a key part of the process, putting in the time to meet various qualification thresholds, including management experience, higher education degrees, professional training credits and community volunteerism. Community Service District (CSD) board members also played a part, satisfying a variety of training requirements in public governance, ethics and harassment prevention.
Platinum is the highest level of distinction a district can achieve and CSD president Bill Mayer expressed pleasure at being part of such an elite group.
“With nearly (2,300) special districts in California, there are only a few having the distinction of platinum level status,” said Mayer. “This is huge for our town. The effort that Mike Davies, our town’s general manager, put in to getting this award is second to none. The board is extremely proud of his hard work and accomplishment.”
The award is one the town can be proud to possess and is rarer than one might think – according to Davies, only 12 of the 2,300 districts in the state posses this level of recognition.
The SDLF is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs. Neil McCormick, CEO of the SDLF, said earning this award demonstrates a comprehensive approach to excellence in district administration and governance.
“What makes the Platinum Level particularly impressive is the shared commitment required by both board and staff,” McCormick said. “The general manager must earn the Special District Administrator Certification, and 100 percent of the board of directors must achieve the Recognition in Governance Certificate. This is a true testament to the Town of Discovery Bay’s leadership.”
