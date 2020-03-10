With spring just around the corner, California State Parks wants to ensure that visitors to Mount Diablo State Park have a safe and enjoyable outing. Known for its sweeping views, the park offers trails for hikers, bicyclists and equestrians, camping, along with the opportunity to observe wildflowers, birds and other wildlife. The Summit Visitor Center is located in the historic stone building atop Mount Diablo’s highest peak.
Here are some tips if you’re planning to visit Mount Diablo State Park:
On the roads
Roads are narrow and wind their way up the mountain with some tight curves. Drivers and cyclists should:
Stay in your own lane on blind curves. A bicycle or car may be just beyond the bend heading toward you.
Go slow! It is the best way to be able to keep control if you need to react to something unexpected such as a deer crossing the road or a fallen branch.
Share the road. Be prepared for cars, bicycles, pedestrians and equestrians to be using the roadway.
Do not pass on double-yellow lines and pass only when you have a clear view of oncoming traffic and it is safe to do so. If you overtake slower car or a bicyclist working hard to pedal up the hill, be patient and enjoy the slow pace until it is safe to pass.
Obey all posted speed limits and stop signs.
Be prepared
Thinking ahead can make all the difference.
Check the weather, bring water and wear layers. The weather on the mountain may be very different from where you start your journey.
Tell a responsible person where you are going and when you plan to return. Do this even if you are traveling with others or don’t plan to be gone long.
California State Parks invites everyone to get a head start on spring with a safe and enjoyable visit to Mount Diablo State Park. For more safety information, visit our website or email questions to Feedback.MountDiablo@parks.ca.gov.
State Parks supports equal access. Prior to arrival, visitors with disabilities who need assistance should contact the park at (925) 837-2525. 711, TTY RELAY SERVICE
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.