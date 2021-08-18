The California Department of Public Health has announced that the state will begin to implement stricter guidelines for gatherings of 1,000 or more people.
Effective Sept. 20, persons attending an indoor event of 1,000 or more people will be required to present proof of vaccine or a negative test for COVID-19 within the past 72 hours.
“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” explained Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer, in an Aug. 18 statement. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”
Previously California had set gatherings of 5,000 as the benchmark for requiring negative tests and had allowed self-attestation for vaccination status. Per the statement issued by the CDPH, this will no longer be accepted as proof of vaccination and vaccinated individuals will be required to present proof of immunization, such as a vaccine card. These changes will remain in place until Nov. 1, 2021.
For the latest information regarding COVID-19 guidelines, readers can visitwww.cdph.ca.gov
