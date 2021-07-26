California will require all state government workers and health care workers to show proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, or agree to be tested weekly for COVID-19, if they have not been vaccinated.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced this rule Monday at a press conference in Sacramento. The rule will take effect next month, according to state officials. There are at least 238,000 state employees.
The vaccination rate in California stands at 62% of Californians who are fully vaccinated. The delta variant makes up 80% of infections in California and hospitalizations are rising. Some counties are once again mandating the wearing of masks indoors. All counties in the Bay Area, including Contra Costa County are encouraging individuals to wear masks indoors.
